Cheer Holding, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Full Year 2024, Highlights Growth in App Downloads Amid Revenue Decline

Cheer Holding, Inc. reported 2024 revenues of $147.2 million, a 3.37% decrease, with significant growth in app downloads.
Cheer Holding, Inc. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting total revenues of $147.2 million, a decline of 3.37% from the previous year due to reduced advertising revenue. Despite this revenue drop, the company achieved a net income of $26 million, though it was lower than the prior year's $30.5 million. The total downloads for its CHEERS apps reached 523.3 million, with significant growth in specific platforms, such as CHEERS Telepathy, which saw an 830.8% increase in downloads. Operating expenses decreased slightly, influenced by foreign exchange rates, while research and development investments rose significantly. Cheer Holding maintains a strong cash position, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $197.7 million as of year-end. The company is focused on building a digital ecosystem leveraging advanced technologies and aims for long-term sustainable growth.
Potential Positives
- Total downloads of CHEERS Apps reached approximately 523.3 million, marking a notable growth of 10.4% year-over-year.
- Monthly Active Users for CHEERS Video and CHEERS Telepathy increased by 4.4% and 733.3%, respectively, indicating strong user engagement with these platforms.
- Despite a decline in overall revenues, the company maintained a solid net income of $26 million and improved its cash flow from operating activities, which was approximately $22.9 million.
- Cheer Holding increased its investment in research and development by over 100%, reflecting its commitment to enhancing technology and services for future growth.
Potential Negatives
- Revenue decreased by approximately $5.1 million or 3.37% from the previous year, primarily due to a significant drop in advertising revenue.
- Net income fell to $26 million from $30.5 million in the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Despite an increase in research and development expenses from $1.6 million to approximately $3.4 million, there is no immediate indication of corresponding growth in revenue or market performance, suggesting potential inefficiencies in investment allocation.
FAQ
What were Cheer Holding's total revenues for 2024?
Cheer Holding's total revenues for 2024 reached $147.2 million, reflecting a decrease from $152.3 million in 2023.
How many downloads did CHEERS Apps achieve by December 31, 2024?
CHEERS Apps achieved approximately 523.3 million downloads as of December 31, 2024, a 10.4% increase from the previous year.
What was the net income for Cheer Holding in 2024?
Cheer Holding's net income for 2024 was approximately $26 million, down from $30.5 million in 2023.
Which CHEERS app saw the most significant growth in downloads?
CHEERS Telepathy experienced the most significant growth, with downloads increasing by 830.8% year-over-year, totaling approximately 12.1 million.
What factors contributed to the decline in advertising revenue?
The decline in advertising revenue was primarily driven by customers reducing orders due to cost-saving measures in a challenging economic environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.
$CHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $CHR stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 312,521 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $778,177
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 18,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,820
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,500 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,205
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,263 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,144
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $747
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 75 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
Full Release
BEIJING, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.
Operating Highlights For The Year Ended December 31, 2024
Total downloads of CHEERS Apps were approximately 523.3 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a growth of 10.4% from December 31, 2023. Specifically:
CHEERS Video
Accumulated downloads of CHEERS Video grew by 6.3% YoY to approximately 436 million as of December 31, 2024.
Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Video increased by 4.4% to approximately 52.3 million.
Daily Time Spent for using CHEERS Video during 2024 was approximately 60 minutes.
CHEERS e-Mall
Accumulated downloads of CHEERS e-Mall grew by 13.5% YoY to approximately 60.7 million as of December 31, 2024.
Monthly Active Users of the CHEERS e-Mall increased by 6.2% YoY to approximately 6.9 million.
Repurchase Rate on CHEERS e-Mall for the 360 days period during 2024 was 39.7%.
Cheer Real
Accumulated downloads of CheerReal grew by 57.6% YoY to approximately 14.5 million as of December 31, 2024.
Monthly Active Users of CheerReal increased by 7.7% to approximately 1.4 million.
Digital Art Collections listed on CheerReal during 2024 were 25,856 units.
CHEERS Telepathy
Accumulated downloads of CHEERS Telepathy grew by 830.8% YoY to approximately 12.1 million as of December 31, 2024.
Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Telepathy platform increased by 733.3% to approximately 2.5 million.
Average Monthly Visits during 2024 were approximately 3.4 million.
Financial Highlights For The Year Ended December 31, 2024
Revenues reached $147.2 million.
Net Income reached $26 million.
Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $22.9 million.
Selected Financial Results
Revenues
Our revenues were about $147.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, down approximately $5.1 million or 3.37% from $152.3 million in 2023. This decline was primarily driven by a $4.8 million drop in advertising revenue, as customers reduced their advertising orders in response to cost-saving measures amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses consist of cost of revenues, selling and marketing, general and administrative and research and development expense.
Our cost of revenues decreased slightly by about $0.1 million or 0.41%, from approximately $39.5 million in 2023 to approximately $39.4 million in 2024, aligning with revenue trends. However, our gross margin fell due to reduced service fees charged to advertising customers. We anticipate increased advertising revenues from continuous investments in advertising business, though it may take time to see results.
Sales and marketing expenses mainly include salaries and benefits for the sales team, user acquisition costs, advertising fees, travel expenses, and CHEERS e-Mall marketing costs. These expenses fell by about $0.9 million, from approximately $76.2 million in 2023 to around $75.3 million in 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the depreciation of the RMB, which reduced the USD value of revenues when converted. Excluding foreign exchange effects, these expenses rose by about 0.41%.
General and administrative expenses consist primarily of salaries and benefits for members of our management and bad debt provision expense for accounts receivable and professional service fees. Our general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $2.2 million, to approximately $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from approximately $5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The change was primarily caused by provision of expected credit losses against accounts receivable of approximately $2.1 million in the year of 2023, while we reversed the provision of $19,516 in the year of 2024.
Research and development expenses rose significantly from $1.6 million in 2023 to approximately $3.4 million in 2024, driven by continued investment in IT infrastructure, user-friendliness upgrades, and continual implementation on content driven strategies.
Net income
As a result of the foregoing, we had a net income of approximately $26.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a net income of approximately $30.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.
Cash, cash equivalents and working capital
As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, our principal sources of liquidity were cash and cash equivalents of approximately $197.7 million and $194.2 million, respectively. Working capital at December 31, 2024 was approximately $265.7 million.
About Cheer Holding, Inc.
As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.
Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.
With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.
For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse experience centers, AI initiatives and technology infrastructure; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; disruptions or other business interruptions that may affect the operations of our products and services, the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 10, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Wealth Financial Services LLC
Connie Kang, Partner
Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com
Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)
CHEER HOLDING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
197,660
$
194,227
Restricted cash
-
298
Accounts receivable, net
77,074
81,170
Prepayment and other current assets, net
30,834
31,179
Total current assets
305,568
306,874
Property, plant and equipment, net
33
85
Intangible assets, net
40,531
20,255
Deferred tax assets
72
41
Unamortized produced content, net
16
-
Right-of-use assets
371
377
Total non-current assets
41,023
20,758
TOTAL ASSETS
$
346,591
$
327,632
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
$
9,590
$
4,216
Accounts payable
2,039
9,599
Contract liabilities
27
130
Accrued liabilities and other payables
1,941
3,764
Due to related parties
1,100
-
Other taxes payable
25,095
28,178
Lease liabilities current
109
330
Total current liabilities
39,901
46,217
Long-term bank loan
1,370
1,408
Lease liabilities non-current
250
-
Total non-current liabilities
1,620
1,408
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
41,521
$
47,625
Shareholders’ Equity
Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; nil and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
$
-
$
-
Class A Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 10,285,568 and 10,070,012 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)*
10
10
Class B Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 500,000 shares and nil shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 500,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
113,485
106,215
Statutory reserve
1,411
1,411
Retained earnings
207,128
181,162
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,041
)
(8,869
)
TOTAL CHEER HOLDING, INC SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
304,993
279,929
Non-controlling interest
77
78
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
305,070
280,007
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
346,591
$
327,632
CHEER HOLDING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
Revenues
$
147,196
$
152,327
$
157,079
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
(39,388
)
(39,549
)
(40,580
)
Selling and marketing
(75,289
)
(76,200
)
(82,534
)
General and administrative
(3,499
)
(5,658
)
(5,908
)
Research and development
(3,428
)
(1,635
)
(1,331
)
Total operating expenses
(121,604
)
(123,042
)
(130,353
)
Income from operations
25,592
29,285
26,726
Other income (expenses):
Interest income (expense), net
262
3
(93
)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
86
(62
)
Other income, net
80
1,215
282
Total other income
342
1,304
127
Income before income tax
25,934
30,589
26,853
Income tax benefit (expense)
34
(61
)
(413
)
Net income
25,968
30,528
26,440
Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
2
51
(450
)
Net income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.’s shareholders
$
25,966
$
30,477
$
26,890
Other comprehensive loss
Unrealized foreign currency translation loss
(8,175
)
(2,233
)
(13,357
)
Comprehensive income
17,793
28,295
13,083
Less: comprehensive (loss) gain attributable to non-controlling interests
(1
)
3
(478
)
Comprehensive income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.’s shareholders
$
17,794
$
28,292
$
13,561
Earnings per ordinary share
Basic and dilutive
$
2.51
$
3.53
$
3.95
Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share
Basic and dilutive
10,327,198
8,637,504
6,812,387
CHEER HOLDING, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars in thousands)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
25,968
$
30,528
$
26,440
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
(Reversal of provision) provision for doubtful accounts
(20
)
2,096
440
Provision for unamortized produced content
-
112
770
Depreciation and amortization
3,781
3,385
2,884
Amortization of right-of-use assets
41
394
454
Loss from early termination of right-of-use assets
15
-
-
Deferred income tax (benefits) expense
(33
)
63
(53
)
Share based compensation for employees
1,745
-
-
Share based compensation for non-employees
-
-
391
Written off of property and equipment
2
2
-
Amortization of loan origination fees
10
16
76
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
(86
)
62
Income from waive of other payables
(156
)
-
-
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
1,924
15,205
(42,105
)
Prepayment and other current assets
(514
)
(22,270
)
16,872
Unamortized produced content
(16
)
682
170
Accounts payable
(7,402
)
3,325
(5,576
)
Contract liabilities
(101
)
(14
)
(356
)
Accrued liabilities and other payables
-
(370
)
565
Other taxes payable
(2,347
)
9,477
7,346
Lease liabilities
(22
)
(371
)
(641
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
22,875
42,174
7,739
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1
)
(3
)
(25
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(24,861
)
-
-
Prepayments for acquisition of intangible assets
-
-
(7,964
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(24,862
)
(3
)
(7,989
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
12,507
4,660
6,096
Repayments of short-term bank loans
(6,949
)
(4,802
)
(6,244
)
Proceeds from long-term bank loans
-
1,412
-
Payment of loan origination fees
(32
)
(58
)
(87
)
Contribution (withdrawal of) from shareholders
5,525
(791
)
743
Borrowings from related parties
-
1,600
-
Repayments to related parties
(500
)
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in connection with a private placement
-
80,000
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
10,551
82,021
508
Effect of exchange rate changes
(5,429
)
(149
)
(7,078
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,135
124,043
(6,820
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of year
194,525
70,482
77,302
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of year
$
197,660
$
194,525
$
70,482
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Interests paid
$
325
$
271
$
247
Income tax paid
$
-
$
-
$
-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Acquisition of intangible assets from prepayments
$
4,464
$
4,464
$
-
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
385
$
-
$
-
