Cheer Holding, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Full Year 2024, Highlights Growth in App Downloads Amid Revenue Decline

Cheer Holding, Inc. reported 2024 revenues of $147.2 million, a 3.37% decrease, with significant growth in app downloads.

Cheer Holding, Inc. announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, reporting total revenues of $147.2 million, a decline of 3.37% from the previous year due to reduced advertising revenue. Despite this revenue drop, the company achieved a net income of $26 million, though it was lower than the prior year's $30.5 million. The total downloads for its CHEERS apps reached 523.3 million, with significant growth in specific platforms, such as CHEERS Telepathy, which saw an 830.8% increase in downloads. Operating expenses decreased slightly, influenced by foreign exchange rates, while research and development investments rose significantly. Cheer Holding maintains a strong cash position, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $197.7 million as of year-end. The company is focused on building a digital ecosystem leveraging advanced technologies and aims for long-term sustainable growth.

Potential Positives

Total downloads of CHEERS Apps reached approximately 523.3 million, marking a notable growth of 10.4% year-over-year.

Monthly Active Users for CHEERS Video and CHEERS Telepathy increased by 4.4% and 733.3%, respectively, indicating strong user engagement with these platforms.

Despite a decline in overall revenues, the company maintained a solid net income of $26 million and improved its cash flow from operating activities, which was approximately $22.9 million.

Cheer Holding increased its investment in research and development by over 100%, reflecting its commitment to enhancing technology and services for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by approximately $5.1 million or 3.37% from the previous year, primarily due to a significant drop in advertising revenue.

Net income fell to $26 million from $30.5 million in the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Despite an increase in research and development expenses from $1.6 million to approximately $3.4 million, there is no immediate indication of corresponding growth in revenue or market performance, suggesting potential inefficiencies in investment allocation.

FAQ

What were Cheer Holding's total revenues for 2024?

Cheer Holding's total revenues for 2024 reached $147.2 million, reflecting a decrease from $152.3 million in 2023.

How many downloads did CHEERS Apps achieve by December 31, 2024?

CHEERS Apps achieved approximately 523.3 million downloads as of December 31, 2024, a 10.4% increase from the previous year.

What was the net income for Cheer Holding in 2024?

Cheer Holding's net income for 2024 was approximately $26 million, down from $30.5 million in 2023.

Which CHEERS app saw the most significant growth in downloads?

CHEERS Telepathy experienced the most significant growth, with downloads increasing by 830.8% year-over-year, totaling approximately 12.1 million.

What factors contributed to the decline in advertising revenue?

The decline in advertising revenue was primarily driven by customers reducing orders due to cost-saving measures in a challenging economic environment.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.







Operating Highlights For The Year Ended December 31, 2024







Total downloads of CHEERS Apps were approximately 523.3 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a growth of 10.4% from December 31, 2023. Specifically:







CHEERS Video









Accumulated downloads of CHEERS Video grew by 6.3% YoY to approximately 436 million as of December 31, 2024.



Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Video increased by 4.4% to approximately 52.3 million.



Daily Time Spent for using CHEERS Video during 2024 was approximately 60 minutes.













CHEERS e-Mall









Accumulated downloads of CHEERS e-Mall grew by 13.5% YoY to approximately 60.7 million as of December 31, 2024.



Monthly Active Users of the CHEERS e-Mall increased by 6.2% YoY to approximately 6.9 million.



Repurchase Rate on CHEERS e-Mall for the 360 days period during 2024 was 39.7%.













Cheer Real









Accumulated downloads of CheerReal grew by 57.6% YoY to approximately 14.5 million as of December 31, 2024.



Monthly Active Users of CheerReal increased by 7.7% to approximately 1.4 million.



Digital Art Collections listed on CheerReal during 2024 were 25,856 units.













CHEERS Telepathy









Accumulated downloads of CHEERS Telepathy grew by 830.8% YoY to approximately 12.1 million as of December 31, 2024.



Monthly Active Users of CHEERS Telepathy platform increased by 733.3% to approximately 2.5 million.



Average Monthly Visits during 2024 were approximately 3.4 million.













Financial Highlights For The Year Ended December 31, 2024









Revenues reached $147.2 million.



Net Income reached $26 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $22.9 million.













Selected Financial Results









Revenues







Our revenues were about $147.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, down approximately $5.1 million or 3.37% from $152.3 million in 2023. This decline was primarily driven by a $4.8 million drop in advertising revenue, as customers reduced their advertising orders in response to cost-saving measures amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.







Operating expenses







Operating expenses consist of cost of revenues, selling and marketing, general and administrative and research and development expense.







Our cost of revenues decreased slightly by about $0.1 million or 0.41%, from approximately $39.5 million in 2023 to approximately $39.4 million in 2024, aligning with revenue trends. However, our gross margin fell due to reduced service fees charged to advertising customers. We anticipate increased advertising revenues from continuous investments in advertising business, though it may take time to see results.







Our cost of revenues decreased slightly by about $0.1 million or 0.41%, from approximately $39.5 million in 2023 to approximately $39.4 million in 2024, aligning with revenue trends. However, our gross margin fell due to reduced service fees charged to advertising customers. We anticipate increased advertising revenues from continuous investments in advertising business, though it may take time to see results.



Sales and marketing expenses mainly include salaries and benefits for the sales team, user acquisition costs, advertising fees, travel expenses, and CHEERS e-Mall marketing costs. These expenses fell by about $0.9 million, from approximately $76.2 million in 2023 to around $75.3 million in 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the depreciation of the RMB, which reduced the USD value of revenues when converted. Excluding foreign exchange effects, these expenses rose by about 0.41%.







Sales and marketing expenses mainly include salaries and benefits for the sales team, user acquisition costs, advertising fees, travel expenses, and CHEERS e-Mall marketing costs. These expenses fell by about $0.9 million, from approximately $76.2 million in 2023 to around $75.3 million in 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the depreciation of the RMB, which reduced the USD value of revenues when converted. Excluding foreign exchange effects, these expenses rose by about 0.41%.



General and administrative expenses consist primarily of salaries and benefits for members of our management and bad debt provision expense for accounts receivable and professional service fees. Our general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $2.2 million, to approximately $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from approximately $5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The change was primarily caused by provision of expected credit losses against accounts receivable of approximately $2.1 million in the year of 2023, while we reversed the provision of $19,516 in the year of 2024.



General and administrative expenses consist primarily of salaries and benefits for members of our management and bad debt provision expense for accounts receivable and professional service fees. Our general and administrative expenses decreased by approximately $2.2 million, to approximately $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 from approximately $5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The change was primarily caused by provision of expected credit losses against accounts receivable of approximately $2.1 million in the year of 2023, while we reversed the provision of $19,516 in the year of 2024.



Research and development expenses rose significantly from $1.6 million in 2023 to approximately $3.4 million in 2024, driven by continued investment in IT infrastructure, user-friendliness upgrades, and continual implementation on content driven strategies.













Net income







As a result of the foregoing, we had a net income of approximately $26.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a net income of approximately $30.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.







Cash, cash equivalents and working capital







As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, our principal sources of liquidity were cash and cash equivalents of approximately $197.7 million and $194.2 million, respectively. Working capital at December 31, 2024 was approximately $265.7 million.







About Cheer Holding, Inc.







As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.





Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.





With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.





For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse experience centers, AI initiatives and technology infrastructure; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; disruptions or other business interruptions that may affect the operations of our products and services, the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 10, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Wealth Financial Services LLC





Connie Kang, Partner





Email: ckang@wealthfsllc.com





Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)















CHEER HOLDING, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

















December 31,









2024

















December 31,









2023

















Assets

































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





$





197,660













$





194,227













Restricted cash









-

















298













Accounts receivable, net









77,074

















81,170













Prepayment and other current assets, net









30,834

















31,179















Total current assets

















305,568

































306,874























































Property, plant and equipment, net









33

















85













Intangible assets, net









40,531

















20,255













Deferred tax assets









72

















41













Unamortized produced content, net









16

















-













Right-of-use assets









371

















377















Total non-current assets

















41,023

































20,758





















TOTAL ASSETS









$









346,591

























$









327,632

























































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity









































Current liabilities:







































Short-term bank loans





$





9,590













$





4,216













Accounts payable









2,039

















9,599













Contract liabilities









27

















130













Accrued liabilities and other payables









1,941

















3,764













Due to related parties









1,100

















-













Other taxes payable









25,095

















28,178













Lease liabilities current









109

















330















Total current liabilities

















39,901

































46,217























































Long-term bank loan









1,370

















1,408













Lease liabilities non-current









250

















-















Total non-current liabilities

















1,620

































1,408





















TOTAL LIABILITIES









$









41,521

























$









47,625

























































Shareholders’ Equity







































Preferred shares (par value of $0.0001 per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; nil and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)





$





-













$





-













Class A Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 10,285,568 and 10,070,012 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)*









10

















10













Class B Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 500,000 shares and nil shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 500,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









-

















-













Additional paid-in capital









113,485

















106,215













Statutory reserve









1,411

















1,411













Retained earnings









207,128

















181,162













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(17,041





)













(8,869





)











TOTAL CHEER HOLDING, INC SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











304,993



























279,929



















Non-controlling interest









77

















78















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















305,070

































280,007





















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









$









346,591

























$









327,632









































CHEER HOLDING, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND









COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









(In U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

















For the Years Ended December 31,

























2024

























2023

























2022





























































Revenues









$









147,196

























$









152,327

























$









157,079







































































Operating expenses:





















































Cost of revenues









(39,388





)













(39,549





)













(40,580





)









Selling and marketing









(75,289





)













(76,200





)













(82,534





)









General and administrative









(3,499





)













(5,658





)













(5,908





)









Research and development









(3,428





)













(1,635





)













(1,331





)











Total operating expenses

















(121,604









)

























(123,042









)

























(130,353









)

































































Income from operations

















25,592

































29,285

































26,726







































































Other income (expenses):





















































Interest income (expense), net









262

















3

















(93





)









Change in fair value of warrant liability









-

















86

















(62





)









Other income, net









80

















1,215

















282















Total other income

















342

































1,304

































127









































































Income before income tax

















25,934

































30,589

































26,853



















Income tax benefit (expense)









34

















(61





)













(413





)











Net income

















25,968

































30,528

































26,440



















Less: net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest









2

















51

















(450





)











Net income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.’s shareholders









$









25,966

























$









30,477

























$









26,890









































































Other comprehensive loss























































Unrealized foreign currency translation loss









(8,175





)













(2,233





)













(13,357





)









Comprehensive income









17,793

















28,295

















13,083













Less: comprehensive (loss) gain attributable to non-controlling interests









(1





)













3

















(478





)











Comprehensive income attributable to Cheer Holding, Inc.’s shareholders









$









17,794

























$









28,292

























$









13,561







































































Earnings per ordinary share





















































Basic and dilutive







$









2.51

























$









3.53

























$









3.95







































































Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share





















































Basic and dilutive









10,327,198

















8,637,504

















6,812,387















































































CHEER HOLDING, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In U.S. dollars in thousands)

















For the Years Ended December 31,

























2024

























2023

























2022





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











































Net income





$





25,968













$





30,528













$





26,440













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















































(Reversal of provision) provision for doubtful accounts









(20





)













2,096

















440













Provision for unamortized produced content









-

















112

















770













Depreciation and amortization









3,781

















3,385

















2,884













Amortization of right-of-use assets









41

















394

















454













Loss from early termination of right-of-use assets









15

















-

















-













Deferred income tax (benefits) expense









(33





)













63

















(53





)









Share based compensation for employees









1,745

















-

















-













Share based compensation for non-employees









-

















-

















391













Written off of property and equipment









2

















2

















-













Amortization of loan origination fees









10

















16

















76













Change in fair value of warrant liability









-

















(86





)













62













Income from waive of other payables









(156





)













-

















-













Changes in assets and liabilities





















































Accounts receivable









1,924

















15,205

















(42,105





)









Prepayment and other current assets









(514





)













(22,270





)













16,872













Unamortized produced content









(16





)













682

















170













Accounts payable









(7,402





)













3,325

















(5,576





)









Contract liabilities









(101





)













(14





)













(356





)









Accrued liabilities and other payables









-

















(370





)













565













Other taxes payable









(2,347





)













9,477

















7,346













Lease liabilities









(22





)













(371





)













(641





)











Net cash provided by operating activities

















22,875

































42,174

































7,739









































































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























































Purchase of property, plant and equipment









(1





)













(3





)













(25





)









Purchase of intangible assets









(24,861





)













-

















-













Prepayments for acquisition of intangible assets









-

















-

















(7,964





)











Net cash used in investing activities

















(24,862









)

























(3









)

























(7,989









)

































































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























































Proceeds from short-term bank loans









12,507

















4,660

















6,096













Repayments of short-term bank loans









(6,949





)













(4,802





)













(6,244





)









Proceeds from long-term bank loans









-

















1,412

















-













Payment of loan origination fees









(32





)













(58





)













(87





)









Contribution (withdrawal of) from shareholders









5,525

















(791





)













743













Borrowings from related parties









-

















1,600

















-













Repayments to related parties









(500





)













-

















-













Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in connection with a private placement









-

















80,000

















-















Net cash provided by financing activities

















10,551

































82,021

































508







































































Effect of exchange rate changes









(5,429





)













(149





)













(7,078





)





























































Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









3,135

















124,043

















(6,820





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of year









194,525

















70,482

















77,302















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of year









$









197,660

























$









194,525

























$









70,482









































































SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:























































Interests paid





$





325













$





271













$





247













Income tax paid





$





-













$





-













$





-



































































SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:























































Acquisition of intangible assets from prepayments





$





4,464













$





4,464













$





-













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities





$





385













$





-













$





-































































