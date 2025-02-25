Cheer Holding, Inc. Enters Framework Agreement to Acquire 60% Stake in Beijing Zhong Ke Zhi Guo Technology Co., Ltd.

Cheer Holding plans to acquire a 60% stake in Beijing ZKZG, enhancing its AI capabilities through synthetic data technology.

Cheer Holding, Inc. has entered into a non-binding investment framework agreement to acquire a 60% equity stake in Beijing Zhong Ke Zhi Guo Technology Co., Ltd. (ZKZG), a specialist in synthetic data using generative AI and simulation technology. The acquisition will take place through a mix of share issuance and cash payment, with specific terms to be disclosed after due diligence and auditing. ZKZG boasts a skilled team of professionals with robust academic backgrounds and is noted for its strengths in AI applications and commercialization. This move is part of Cheer Holding's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities and solidify its position within the artificial intelligence value chain. Cheer Holding aims to create a cohesive digital ecosystem leveraging various technologies, including 5G, AR, and blockchain, to drive sustainable growth.

Cheer Holding has entered a non-binding Framework Agreement to acquire a 60% equity stake in Beijing Zhong Ke Zhi Guo Technology Co., Ltd., positioning the company to enhance its capabilities in the generative AI and synthetic data sectors.

The proposed acquisition demonstrates Cheer Holding's commitment to strengthening its position within the artificial intelligence value chain, signaling potential future growth and innovation opportunities.

Beijing Zhong Ke Zhi Guo Technology Co., Ltd. boasts a highly qualified team with significant academic expertise, indicating that the acquisition could enhance Cheer Holding's intellectual capital and innovation potential.

This strategic move aligns with Cheer Holding’s vision to develop a comprehensive digital ecosystem utilizing cutting-edge technologies, enhancing its offerings in the growing web3.0 space.

The announcement of entering into a non-binding investment framework agreement indicates a lack of definitive commitments, which could raise concerns about the company's ability to successfully complete the acquisition.

The reliance on forward-looking statements throughout the press release suggests that there are inherent risks and uncertainties regarding future performance and the success of the proposed acquisition, which may create investor skepticism.

The mention of potential disruptions or business interruptions affecting operations could signal vulnerabilities in Cheer Holding's business model and operations, which may impact stakeholder confidence.

What is the purpose of Cheer Holding's Framework Agreement?

The Framework Agreement aims for Cheer Holding to acquire a 60% equity stake in ZKZG, enhancing its AI capabilities.

Who is Beijing Zhong Ke Zhi Guo Technology Co., Ltd.?

ZKZG is a provider of synthetic data using generative AI and simulation technology, known for its innovative expertise.

What technologies will Cheer Holding integrate through this acquisition?

The acquisition will enhance Cheer Holding's integration of AI, simulation technology, and advanced mobile internet infrastructure.

How does this acquisition align with Cheer Holding's business strategy?

This acquisition reflects Cheer Holding's commitment to strengthening its AI presence and driving scalable growth in the digital ecosystem.

What are some services offered by Cheer Holding?

Cheer Holding offers services like CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Video, AI-animated series, and various innovative application platforms.

BEIJING, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer Holding” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced it has entered into a non-binding investment framework agreement (the “Framework Agreement”) with all the shareholders of Beijing Zhong Ke Zhi Guo Technology Co., Ltd. (“ZKZG”), a provider of synthetic data utilizing generative AI and simulation technology. Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, Cheer Holding intends to acquire a 60% equity stake in ZKZG through a combination of share issuance and cash payment.





Details regarding the overall valuation and specific terms of the transaction will be disclosed upon the signing of definitive agreements, following satisfactory completion of due diligence, audit, and evaluation of ZKZG.





ZKZG stands out as a premier provider of synthetic data, effectively integrating generative AI with simulation technologies. Its distinguished team comprises highly qualified professionals, many of whom are graduates from top-tier universities both domestically and internationally, bringing significant academic expertise to the field. This team exemplifies diverse skill sets and an innovative spirit, driving advancements in intelligent product development and expanding application scenarios through the synergy of AI and hardware technology. ZKZG holds a substantial advantage in the application and commercialization of artificial intelligence technologies.





This proposed acquisition reflects Cheer Holding's commitment to strengthening its presence in the artificial intelligence value chain and accelerating its growth in the AI sector, with the objective of creating transformative opportunities for the Company.







About Cheer Holding, Inc.







As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive digital eco-system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.





Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CHEERS Open Data, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, Polaris Intelligent Cloud, AI-animated short drama series, short video matrix, variety show series, Livestreaming, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.





With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s digital ecosystem, the Company is committed to utilizing innovative product applications and technologies to drive its long-term sustainable and scalable growth.





Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse experience centers; the ability to acquire 60% of the equity interests of Beijing Zhong Ke Zhi Guo Technology Co., Ltd. ; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; disruptions or other business interruptions that may affect the operations of our products and services, the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.







