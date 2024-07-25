News & Insights

Markets
CKPT

Checkpoint Therapeutics Says FDA Accepted BLA Resubmission Of Cosibelimab

July 25, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) Thursday said the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has accepted its resubmission of Biologics License Application (BLA) for cosibelimab for the treatment of advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

A decision from the regulator is expected on December 28.

In December 2023, the FDA had rejected the BLA for cosibelimab citing inspection findings at Checkpoint's third-party contract manufacturing organization as approvability issues to address in a BLA resubmission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CKPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.