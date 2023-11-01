Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 26.27

The average one-year price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) has been revised to 26.26 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of 23.87 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,312.10% from the latest reported closing price of 1.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Checkpoint Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKPT is 0.03%, a decrease of 76.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.65% to 357K shares. The put/call ratio of CKPT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 268K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 88K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ('Checkpoint') is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ('EGFR') inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

