Checking and Savings Account: How to Open a Bank Account

Once you earn your college degree, it’s overwhelming to think about what’s next. Having a checking and savings account is one of the first things every graduate should ensure is set up and ready to go – they are building blocks to helping you gain financial independence while putting your diploma to good use.

There are many reasons why everyone should have a checking and savings account set up. Beyond working as an accessible place to store your hard-earned money, they help us to manage our finances and plan for our futures.

If you are wondering how to open a checking and savings account, you’re in the right spot! Below we explain the differences between checking and savings accounts, where to find the best ones that fit for you and your financial goals, and how to set them up.

What is a Checking Account?

A checking account allows the holder to deposit and withdraw money, and this kind of account is used for spending, opposed to saving. They’re synced to banks or financial firms to store your money safely.

How does a checking account work?

You can deposit money into your checking account at your bank, through an ATM, direct deposit, electronic transfer, or third-party apps like Venmo. You can also take money out of your account through banks, ATMs, with a debit or credit card, or by writing a check. The key take-away here is that you can use your checking account to conveniently access your money for your everyday needs.

Be aware:

Many banks won’t tell you that you’ll be charged hefty fees for every transaction that you spend over the amount in your account, so make sure you keep track of how much money you have. You can also look into checking accounts that don’t have overdraft fees, or you can invest in overdraft protection. But the simplest way to avoid these fees is to not overdraft in the first place.

Finding a Checking Account:

Finding the best checking account for you can seem overwhelming; there are a number of places where you can find recommendations and insights. Some examples can be found from NerdWallet.

What is a Savings Account?

As the name suggests, this kind of account is used for saving, as opposed to spending. A savings account is aligned with a bank or financial institution to safely hold your money, insured by the FDIC for up to $250,000. You can earn interest on the money you have stored in your savings account, but note that banks generally charge fees for holding your money, though there are certain accounts where you can get those fees waived if you meet certain conditions (such as having a minimum amount in your savings account).

Savings accounts generally pay small amounts of interest. However, you’ll make more than just leaving the money in your checking account. The average savings account interest rate, as of this writing, is about 0.07% (compared to the 0.03% for checking accounts).

How does a savings account work?

Savings accounts are good options for emergency funds or short-term needs. You can transfer money in and out of your account at a bank, ATM, online, by electronic transfer, direct deposit, or by phone. You’re not limited to just one savings account; you can open up multiple accounts. For example, you can have one for emergency funds, one for a car, and one for a vacation you are planning.

There are benefits to having a checking and savings account at the same bank; for one, it’s easier to make transfers from one account to the other almost immediately. Some banks will also waive certain fees, but they might require a minimum balance in both accounts first. Money market accounts typically require a balance of at least $1,000 to waive monthly fees and provide low minimums, compared to a regular savings account. A certificate of deposit (CD) is another type of savings account that typically doesn’t charge a monthly fee. Check out all the different types of savings accounts and their benefits on NerdWallet.

Linking your accounts may also have some downsides – you might not get the best rates for both accounts. You might have higher rates by opening both accounts at the same bank, opposed to finding the best rates for each account even if that means using two different banks.

Be aware:

The amount that you withdraw from your savings account is typically limited; banks may only let you withdraw money up to six times per month. If you withdraw more often than this, banks may close your account, implement a fee, or even convert your account into a checking account.

Also note that if you make $10 in interest on the money in your savings account, this becomes now taxable income. The financial institution that holds your account will send a 1099-INT form at tax time if this happens.

Finding a Savings Account:

Like a checking account, there’s plenty of places where you can find credible recommendations. One instance of this is notable from NerdWallet.

How to open a checking or savings account:

1. What you need

Government-issued photo ID (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.)

Social Security Number

Proof of address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Contact information (name, address, phone number, email)

Deposit (if your bank requires one)

2. Complete the application

You can fill one out online or in your bank.

3. Sign Agreement

Once you’ve been approved, you will be asked to sign the final paperwork agreeing to the terms and conditions of owning the account.

4. Make opening deposit

Some banks will require that you deposit a certain amount of money into your account right away. Note that your transfer may be pending for a couple of days before it is officially in your account.

5. Use your account

Set up your bank’s mobile app and a debit card to have easy access to your funds. You can also set up direct deposit so that your paychecks go right into your account on pay day.

Setting up direct deposit:

One major reason to have a checking account is because employers can directly deposit your paychecks into your checking account on payday. To set it up, it's important to know where to find your account number and your routing number. These days, many banks and financial institutions have an app that pairs with your checking account, so you can either find your routing and account number through the app, or on a check. You can also ask your bank teller to print physical checks.

