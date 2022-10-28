Check Point's (CHKP) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

The IT security solutions provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67. The bottom line increased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.65 per share.

Check Point’s quarterly revenues climbed 8% year over year to $578 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $572.2 million. This upside was driven by double-digit growth in product and subscription revenues.

Quarterly Details

Security subscription revenues were $215.5 million, increasing 13.4% year over year on double-digit revenue growth in Quantum, CloudGuard and Harmony solutions.

Products and licenses revenues increased 11.2% year over year to $132.4 million. Products, which are currently in the process of transitioning to cloud solutions, have been included in the subscription line.

Total revenues from product and security subscriptions were $347.9 million, up 12.6% year over year.

Software updates and maintenance revenues increased to $229.7 million from $224.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

As of Sep 30, 2022, deferred revenues were $1.65 billion, up 13% year over year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $263 million, up from $261 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 40 basis points to 45%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Check Point exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $3.57 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $3.68 billion.

The company generated cash worth $240 million from operational activities during the third quarter.

It repurchased 2.7 million shares for about $325 million during the reported quarter.

Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2022, CHKP expects revenues between $608 million and $658 million. It projects non-GAAP earnings in the $2.22-$2.42 per share band.

