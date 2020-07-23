Check Point's (CHKP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP reported second-quarter 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.58 beat the consensus mark by 11.27%. The figure also climbed 15% year over year.

Revenues were $506 million, up 4% year over year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $486 million.



Double-digit growth in SaaS and IaaS cloud solutions drove revenues. Moreover, work-from-home-related solutions — Mobile Access and Sandblast Agent — continued to witness strong traction with more than 300% and 19% growth, respectively.

Quarter Details

Subscription revenues came in at $164 million, increasing 10% year over year, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. During the quarter, the company secured several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial.



Revenues of $122.6 million from products and licenses grew 1%. Products are currently in the process of transitioning to cloud solutions, which is included in the subscription line.



Total revenues from product and security subscriptions were $287 million, growing 6% year over year.



Software update and maintenance revenues increased 1% to $219 million.



As of Jun 30, deferred revenues were $1.34 billion, up 4% year over year, reflecting strength in security subscription.



Region-wise, the Americas generated 46% of total revenues; Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for 42%; and the Asia Pacific contributed 12%. EMEA and APAC recorded maximum growth.



The second quarter witnessed strong execution in EMEA and APAC, driven mainly by strength in financial services, technology and healthcare verticals.



Non-GAAP operating income for the reported quarter came in at $253 million, increasing 4.5% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin remained flat at 50%.

Balance Sheet & Other Financial Details

Check Point exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $3.96 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $3.99 billion.



The company generated cash worth $252 million from operational activities, down from the previous quarter’s $359 million.



It repurchased approximately 3.1 million shares for about $325 million in the second quarter.

Outlook

Check Point is still assessing the potential impacts of the pandemic-led disruptions on its business, and thus refrained from providing any formal guidance for the third quarter of 2020.

Check Point currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



