Check Point Software Technologies Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.64 compared to $1.44, prior year. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenue was $509 million compared to $491 million, a year ago, a 4 percent increase. Analysts expected revenue of $504.06 million, for the quarter.

"Revenues grew in all key areas with security subscriptions growing by 10% and EPS grew by 14% year over year. We saw expanded customer adoption of Quantum Network Gateways, CloudGuard, Infinity Total Protection and Beyond the Perimeter - endpoint and mobile security solutions," said Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies.

