Check Point Software Technologies Q1 Profit Rises; Total Revenues Up 4%

May 01, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported first quarter GAAP net income of $184 million compared to $169 million, last year. GAAP earnings per share were $1.52 compared to $1.30, a 17 percent increase year over year.

Non-GAAP net income was $218 million compared to $204 million, a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.80 compared to $1.57, a 15 percent increase. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $566 million compared to $543 million, prior year, a 4 percent increase year over year. Analysts on average had estimated $568.88 million in revenue.

