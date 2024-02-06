Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $249.2 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $269.9 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $298.5 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $663.5 million from $638.5 million last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $249.2 Mln. vs. $269.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.48 -Revenue (Q4): $663.5 Mln vs. $638.5 Mln last year.

