Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $269.9 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $259.7 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $301.0 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $638.5 million from $599.1 million last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $269.9 Mln. vs. $259.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $638.5 Mln vs. $599.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.