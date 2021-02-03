Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP):

-Earnings: $270.8 million in Q4 vs. $272.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.95 in Q4 vs. $1.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $301.0 million or $2.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.11 per share -Revenue: $563.8 million in Q4 vs. $543.8 million in the same period last year.

