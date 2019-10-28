Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP):

-Earnings: $187.87 million in Q3 vs. $198.23 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.25 in Q3 vs. $1.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $216.73 million or $1.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.40 per share -Revenue: $490.91 million in Q3 vs. $470.82 million in the same period last year.

