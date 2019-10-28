Markets
CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP):

-Earnings: $187.87 million in Q3 vs. $198.23 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.25 in Q3 vs. $1.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $216.73 million or $1.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.40 per share -Revenue: $490.91 million in Q3 vs. $470.82 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHKP

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular