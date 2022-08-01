Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $173.6 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $186.0 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $209.3 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $571.1 million from $526.1 million last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $173.6 Mln. vs. $186.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.36 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $571.1 Mln vs. $526.1 Mln last year.

