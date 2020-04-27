Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP):

-Earnings: $178.7 million in Q1 vs. $179.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.23 in Q1 vs. $1.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $205.9 million or $1.42 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.38 per share -Revenue: $486.5 million in Q1 vs. $471.8 million in the same period last year.

