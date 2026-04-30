Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $191.6 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $190.9 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $265.3 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $668.4 million from $637.8 million last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $191.6 Mln. vs. $190.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $668.4 Mln vs. $637.8 Mln last year.

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