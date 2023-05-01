Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.92, changing hands as low as $118.05 per share. Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHKP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHKP's low point in its 52 week range is $107.54 per share, with $135.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.61.

