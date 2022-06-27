Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Symbol: CHKP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.25, changing hands as high as $125.15 per share. Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHKP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHKP's low point in its 52 week range is $107.85 per share, with $149.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.