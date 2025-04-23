CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN Earnings Results: $CHKP Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN ($CHKP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $2.21 per share, missing estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $637,800,000, missing estimates of $648,902,784 by $-11,102,784.
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 306 institutional investors add shares of CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 2,185,633 shares (+1965.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,057,681
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 538,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,456,548
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 487,823 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,076,554
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 456,097 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,153,309
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 429,246 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,140,228
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD added 392,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,186,400
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 340,564 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,583,298
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Todd Weller from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 03/31/2025
- Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025
- Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $235.0 on 01/31/2025
- Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 12/19/2024
- Brad Zelnick from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 12/02/2024
- Tal Liani from Compass Point set a target price of $195.0 on 10/30/2024
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 10/29/2024
