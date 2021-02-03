Check Point Software Q4 Results Top View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported Wednesday that net income for the fourth quarter grew to $270.8 million or $1.95 per share from $272.3 million or $1.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $301.0 million or $2.17 per share, compared to $299.3 million or $2.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 4 percent to $563.8 million from $543.8 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $555.4 million.

As of December 31, 2020, deferred revenues were $1.48 billion, up 7 percent from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.