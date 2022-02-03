Check Point Software Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenue Up 6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.25 compared to $2.17, a year ago, a 4 percent increase. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP net income was $260 million compared to $271 million, last year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.98, a 2 percent increase year over year.

Total revenues were $599 million compared to $564 million, prior year, a 6 percent increase. Analysts on average had estimated $583.61 million in revenue.

