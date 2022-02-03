CHKP

Check Point Software Q4 profit, revenue top forecasts

Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a 4% gain in fourth-quarter profit, led by growth in its cloud protection products and consolidated cyber security platform.

Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned $2.25 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the October-December period, up from $2.17 a year earlier. Revenue grew 6% to $599 million, with the company topping $2 billion for a second straight year in 2021.

It was forecast to earn $2.12 a share on revenue of $584 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.8 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its share repurchase programme.

