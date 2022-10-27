Check Point Software Q3 profit tops estimates, CFO to take 6-month leave

CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies beat estimates with a 7% gain in third-quarter profit helped by double-digit growth in sales of products and subscriptions to protect cloud and other networks from cyber attacks.

Israel-based Check Point on Thursday said it earned $1.77 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the July-September quarter, up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue grew 8% to $578 million.

It was forecast to earn $1.67 a share on revenue of $572 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.67 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its share repurchase programme.

It noted that starting in November, Chief Financial Officer Tal Payne will take a six-month sabbatical leave. Vice President of Finance Roei Golan will serve as acting CFO.

