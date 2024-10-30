Check Point Software Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP reported third-quarter 2024 results, wherein the bottom line match the Zacks Consensus Estimate while top-line missed estimates by 0.5%.



This IT security solutions provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.25 per share. The bottom line increased 9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.07 per share.



Check Point’s quarterly revenues increased 7% year over year to $635 million. This upside was driven by double-digit growth in Harmony Email and Infinity Platform revenues.



Quarterly Details of CHKP

Security subscription revenues were $277 million, which increased 12% year over year, driven by the acquisition of Cyberint. This expanded the product offering into the Security Operation Center market. A strong demand for the Harmony product family also aided. Our model estimate for security subscription revenues was pegged at $281 million, up 16.5% year over year.



Products and licenses revenues increased 4.2% year over year to $118.9 million. Our model estimate for products and licenses revenues was pegged at $116 million, which remained unchanged year over year.



Total revenues from product and security subscriptions were $635.1 million, up 6.5% year over year.



Software updates and maintenance revenues increased to $239.3 million from $233.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for software updates and maintenance revenues was pegged at $238 million.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, deferred revenues were $1.745 billion, up 2% year over year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $274 million, up from $269 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 43%, which declined 2% year over year.

Check Point’s Balance Sheet & Other Details

Check Point exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $2.87 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $2.98 billion.



The company generated cash worth $249 million from operational activities in the third quarter of 2024. CHKP acquired Cyberint for $186 million net cash consideration in the third quarter of 2024, the cost of which was insignificant.



It repurchased approximately 1.79 million shares for about $325 million in the reported quarter.

