Check Point Software Q1 Results Top View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported Monday that its net income for the first quarter was $178.7 million or $1.23 per share, compared to $179.9 million or $1.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $205.9 million or $1.42 per share, compared to $205.5 million or $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 3 percent to $486.5 million from $471.8 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $480.35 million.

As of March 31, 2020, deferred revenues were $1.35 billion, up 3 percent from last year.

