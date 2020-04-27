Markets
CHKP

Check Point Software Q1 Results Top View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) reported Monday that its net income for the first quarter was $178.7 million or $1.23 per share, compared to $179.9 million or $1.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $205.9 million or $1.42 per share, compared to $205.5 million or $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 3 percent to $486.5 million from $471.8 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $480.35 million.

As of March 31, 2020, deferred revenues were $1.35 billion, up 3 percent from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHKP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular