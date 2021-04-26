Check Point Software Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates

CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies reported a higher- than-expected 9% rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by double-digit growth in its cloud platform and higher demand for network security for employees working from home.

Israel-based Check Point said on Monday it earned $1.54 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from $1.42 a year earlier. Revenue grew 4% to $508 million, with the company on its way to top $2 billion for a second straight year in 2021.

It was forecast to earn $1.50 a share on revenue of $502 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

"The cyber threat landscape is reaching new levels of risk and requires a holistic security architecture to prevent the next cyber pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.

Check Point said it bought back 2.7 million shares in the quarter worth $325 million as part of its share repurchase programme.

