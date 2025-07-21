Check Point Software Appoints Jonathan Zanger As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), a cyber security solutions firm, said on Monday that it has appointed Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer.

Prior to joining Check Point, Zanger had served as CTO of Trigo, where he led the development of advanced AI and computer vision systems for autonomous retail.

As CTO, Zanger will steer the evolution of Check Point's AI strategy, embedding advanced automation and machine learning across its Infinity Platform to support a prevention-first approach.

Zanger's appointment reflects Check Point's move to expand its AI investments and talent base.

