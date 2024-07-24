News & Insights

Check Point Software Appoints Cyber Security Expert Nadav Zafrir As CEO

July 24, 2024 — 06:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) announced on Wednesday that it has appointed cyber security expert Nadav Zafrir as chief executive officer, with effect from December 2024.

Subsequently, founder and current CEO of the company Gil Shwed will transition to the role of executive chairman.

For the past 10 years, Zafrir has been serving as a co-founder and managing partner at Team8, a venture creation and venture capital fund.

