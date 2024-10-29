Check Point reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.25, consensus $2.25

Reports Q3 revenue $635M, consensus $634.86M. “Check Point (CHKP) delivered great third quarter financial results that were bolstered by double-digit Infinity Platform growth. This success is underscored by double-digit revenue growth in Harmony Email and Infinity Global Services,” said Gil Shwed, Check Point founder and CEO. “We expanded our offerings into the Security Operation Center market with the Cyberint acquisition that delivers proactive, AI powered threat intelligence and exposure management. We’re looking forward to continued success with our Infinity Platform and the broader adoption of our technologies as we close out the year.”

