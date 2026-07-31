Check Point Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP reported second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 by 4.08%. The bottom line increased 8% year over year.



Total revenues came in at $674 million, up 1% from the year-ago period but missing the consensus mark of $674.89 million by 0.19%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Quote

CHKP's Q2 Revenue Mix Shows Subscription-Led Growth

CHKP continued to lean on recurring revenue streams in the quarter. Security subscription revenues climbed to $333 million, up 12% year over year, supporting the broader shift toward software-driven security consumption.



Product demand remained under pressure. Products and licenses revenues decreased to $113 million, down 14% year over year, reflecting continued lower demand for firewall appliances.



Software updates and maintenance revenues decreased 3% to $228 million on a year-over-year basis. Management noted that go-to-market execution is improving and that sales capacity is being expanded to capture growing demand for AI security offerings, even as the appliance business continues to face headwinds.

CHKP's Backlog Improves Despite Flat Billings

Check Point ended the quarter with total deferred revenues of $2.03 billion, up 7% year over year, pointing to a larger revenue base already under contract.



Operational indicators were mixed but constructive. Calculated billings were $639 million, essentially flat compared with the prior year period.



Current calculated billings increased 2% year over year to $641 million. Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) increased 7% year over year to $2.55 billion, indicating an expanding backlog that can underpin future revenue recognition. Emerging technologies, which include AI Security, Email Security and CTEM, delivered over 40% growth in Annualized Recurring Revenue and over 35% growth in calculated billings year over year.

CHKP's Q2 Profitability Details

On a non-GAAP basis, profitability was mixed. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $260 million, down 4% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted roughly 220 basis points from the year-ago quarter to 39%.



Non-GAAP net income increased to $264 million, up roughly 1% year over year. Non-GAAP EPS rose 18 cents from $2.37 in the year-ago quarter to $2.55. The largest reconciling items included $56 million of stock-based compensation, $19 million of amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses, and $1 million of amortization of the debt discount.



GAAP operating income was $185 million, representing 27% of total revenues and down 9% year over year. GAAP net income was $194 million, down 4% year over year, while GAAP EPS rose 3 cents year over year to $1.87.



Results also benefited from a $28 million reduction in research and development expenses tied to Israel's new R&D tax incentive program, enacted as part of the 2026 budget.

CHKP's Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Check Point generated lower cash flow in the second quarter compared with the year-ago period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $170 million, down 35% year over year. Free cash flow was $161 million, down 37% year over year, and adjusted free cash flow was $161 million, down 39% year over year, representing 24% of total revenues.



Liquidity remained strong on a sequential basis. As of June 30, 2026, total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits stood at $4.2 billion, down 4% from $4.38 billion as of March 31, 2026.



During the second quarter of 2026, the company repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares for roughly $325 million. On May 11, 2026, the board authorized a $2 billion expansion of the ongoing share repurchase program. The increase in overall cash balances year over year to $4.2 billion from $2.9 billion was primarily driven by $1.8 billion in net proceeds from the company's $2 billion convertible senior notes offering.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CHKP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are AppFolio APPF, Amkor Technology AMKR and Amphenol APH, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of AppFolio have declined 19.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.9 per share, up by 2.2% over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 30.4% year over year.



Shares of Amkor Technology have jumped 8.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 38.7% year over year.



Amphenol shares have surged 11.3% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.87 per share, up by 7 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 45.8% year over year.

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Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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