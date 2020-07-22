Check Point profit tops estimates on rising demand for remote network access

TEL AVIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O reported higher quarterly net profit that beat expectations, boosted by increased demand for network security as more people work remotely during the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel-based Check Point said on Wednesday it earned $1.58 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.38 a year earlier. Revenue grew 4% to $506 million.

It was forecast to earn $1.44 a share on revenue of $488 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

"Sales increased across multiple categories and segments, including our advanced technologies such as cloud, endpoint, and high performance network security," Chief Executive Gil Shwed said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated organizations' migration to the cloud, the company said, adding that attacks have increased against networks managing critical infrastructure for energy, manufacturing, transportation and utilities.

Check Point said it bought back 3.1 million shares in the quarter worth $325 million as part of its share repurchase programme.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.