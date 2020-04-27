Check Point profit tops estimates on higher demand for remote network access

By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, April 27 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O reported a forecast-beating rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, boosted by higher demand for network security as more people work remotely during the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel-based Check Point said on Monday it earned $1.42 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from $1.32 a year earlier. Revenue grew 3% to $486 million.

It was forecast to earn $1.38 a share on revenue of $480.4 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we sustained elevated business activity levels and delivered results in the upper half of our guidance with strength coming from the Americas," Chief Executive Gil Shwed said.

"We saw an increased demand for network security gateways in order to support higher capacities and expand the use of our remote access VPN solutions."

Shwed said one customer, a global courier, had seen the number of remote access users surge to 80,000 from the normal 8,000.

Check Point said there had been a "dramatic rise" in cyber attacks with an average of more than 14,000 related to the pandemic occurring each day and a daily peak of 20,000 in April, including malicious domains with coronavirus-related names. The company's researchers also found 16 malicious mobile apps masquerading as legitimate coronavirus apps.

Productivity had risen despite Check Point having 94% of its workforce in Israel and 99% internationally working from home by March 31, Shwed told reporters during a Zoom video conference, although 14% of local workers are now in the office.

The company has also had to contend with a lack of components in the supply chain and the closure of some logistics centres.

"We managed through these challenges smoothly, yet it’s hard to predict what effect this changing environment will have on the future," Shwed said, adding he couldn't say how many employees would continue working remotely once restrictions were lifted.

"We will see what we can learn from this," Shwed said. While it is now much easier to hold virtual meetings, he added: "Not everything will remain with us."

Check Point bought back 3 million shares in the quarter worth $325 million as part of its share repurchase programme.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.