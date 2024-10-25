Check Point price target raised to $238 from $200 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Check Point (CHKP) to $238 from $200 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company is well-positioned heading into 2025, and Check Point’s expanding portfolio breadth can drive 2025 billings growth in the 7% y/y range vs. consensus expectations of mid-single digit growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

