Check Point price target raised to $210 from $200 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Check Point (CHKP) to $210 from $200 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said its setup and channel checks suggest solid positioning into CY25, driven by an expanding platform-motion and refresh-cycle upside.

