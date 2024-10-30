Check Point price target lowered to $205 from $210 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Check Point (CHKP) to $205 from $210 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 was mixed, with billings missing consensus by 2 points due to European deals slippage, though product revenue grew 4%year-over-year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CHKP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.