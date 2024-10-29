Check Point price target lowered to $200 from $210 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Check Point (CHKP) to $200 from $210 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after the company reported lower than expected billings in Q3. The firm expects high-single digit growth in Q4 as those slipped deals could add 3 points to growth while Cyberint could add another point, notes the analyst, who models about 5% FY25 growth as comparisons get tougher.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CHKP:
- Check Point Software’s Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Moves
- Check Point sees Q4 EPS $2.60-$2.70, consensus $2.65
- Check Point sees FY24 adjusted EPS $9.05-$9.15 vs. prior view $8.70-$9.30
- Check Point sees FY results ‘well within range’ previously provided
- Check Point reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.25, consensus $2.25
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.