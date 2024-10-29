News & Insights

CHKP

Check Point price target lowered to $200 from $210 at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Check Point (CHKP) to $200 from $210 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after the company reported lower than expected billings in Q3. The firm expects high-single digit growth in Q4 as those slipped deals could add 3 points to growth while Cyberint could add another point, notes the analyst, who models about 5% FY25 growth as comparisons get tougher.

