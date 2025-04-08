Check Point Gains 15% YTD: Should You Add the Stock to Your Portfolio?

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP shares have rallied 14.5% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 21.1% and the Zacks Security industry’s fall of 8.4%.



Meanwhile, the company has outpaced industry peers, including Fortinet FTNT, CrowdStrike CRWD and Zscaler ZS.



Year to date, shares of Fortinet and CrowdStrike have lost 6.8% and 4%, while Zscaler shares have gained 0.8%.



CHKP's outperformance can be attributed to strong financial performance in 2024, marked by revenue growth, strong demand across its products and positive momentum in all geographic regions.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Quote

Platform Strength & Product Demand Lift CHKP

Check Point’s Infinity Architecture platform delivers unified, advanced threat protection across networks, endpoints, cloud workloads, IoT and mobile devices. It streamlines security by eliminating silos and strengthening defenses against advanced threats. Its growing adoption reflects rising enterprise demand for comprehensive, integrated cybersecurity solutions that can adapt to today’s complex digital landscape.



In January 2025, CHKP advanced this architecture with the introduction of six AI-powered capabilities aimed at enhancing threat prevention and simplifying security operations. These innovations lay the groundwork for autonomous zero trust across the platform, reflecting the company's commitment to integrating advanced technologies into its security solutions. Additionally, the Infinity platform experienced double-digit growth in agreements, indicating strong market adoption.



Check Point saw strong demand for its Quantum Force appliances, driving an 8% year-over-year increase in product revenues. Since its launch earlier in the year, Quantum Force has continued to gain momentum, reflecting strong demand for the power product.

Regional Demand Fuels Check Point’s Performance

In the fourth quarter of 2024, CHKP achieved solid revenue growth across all geographic regions, driven by strong enterprise demand for its expanding cybersecurity portfolio. The company recorded double-digit growth in business bookings in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, highlighting broad-based market traction.



The EMEA region led the charge, benefiting from strong enterprise investments in next-gen firewall and cloud security solutions. In the Americas, momentum remained strong, supported by robust demand for Check Point’s high-performance Quantum Force appliances. Meanwhile, the APAC region demonstrated accelerating momentum as organizations invested in cloud and mobile-first security solutions. This geographic balance not only diversifies the company’s revenue base but also positions it for sustained, long-term growth amid an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

CHKP Gives Positive 2025 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, Check Point anticipates revenues of $2.66-$2.76 billion, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 4-8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.72 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.13%.



Non-GAAP earnings for fiscal 2025 are expected to be $9.60-$10.20 per share.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $9.95, which has risen 2 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 8.62%.



CHKP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 0.86%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Conclusion: Buy Check Point Stock Now

CHKP stands out for its expanding product portfolio, strong global demand and continued innovation through AI and cloud-native solutions. Its strategic focus on Zero Trust, SaaS and next-gen threat prevention positions it to meet the demands of today’s complex digital environments. These strengths make Check Point a compelling investment opportunity in the current cybersecurity landscape.



CHKP currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.