Check Point (CHKP) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Check Point Software (CHKP). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Check Point due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Check Point’s Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Expectations

Check Point Software Technologies reported better-than-anticipated second-quarter 2023 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates and improved year over year.

The IT security solutions provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.00 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line increased 22% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.64 per share.

Check Point’s quarterly revenues climbed 3% year over year to $589 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $588 million. The upside was driven by double-digit growth in Security subscription revenues.

Quarterly Details

Security subscription revenues were $239 million, increasing 14% year over year on double-digit revenue growth in Quantum, CloudGuard and Harmony solutions. According to our model estimates, Security subscription revenues were likely to grow 7.3% to $225.1 million.

Products and licenses revenues decreased 12% year over year to $117 million. Our estimates for Products and licenses revenues were pegged at $127.7 million, suggesting a 4.1% year-over-year decline. Products, which are currently in the process of transitioning to cloud solutions, have been included in the subscription line.

Total revenues from product and security subscriptions were $355.8 million, up 3.7% year over year.

Software updates and maintenance revenues increased to $232.9 million from $228 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The estimates from our model were pegged at $233.1 million for Software updates and maintenance revenues.

As of Jun 30, 2023, deferred revenues were $1.77 billion, up 7% year over year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $263 million, up from $249 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 150 basis points from 43.5% to 45%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Check Point exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $3.52 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $3.62 billion.

The company generated cash worth $191 million from operational activities during the second quarter of 2023.

It repurchased 2.6 million shares for about $325 million during the reported quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, Check Point has a subpar Growth Score of D, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Check Point has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

