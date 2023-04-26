Check Point (CHKP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 1, before market open.

For the first quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $545 million and $585 million ($565 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $569 million, suggesting a 4.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Additionally, CHKP forecasts adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.68-$1.78 ($1.73 at the midpoint). The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, which is 10.8% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.57.

The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%.

Factors to Note Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Check Point’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from increased security subscriptions due to solid demand for its CloudGuard, Quantum, Harmony, Horizon threat prevention and Infinity solutions.

Hybrid work environment has urged the greater need for network security. This trend is anticipated to have fueled demand for Check Point’s products during the quarter under review.

Moreover, increased demand for network security gateways to support higher capacities amid the hybrid work environment is expected to have spurred demand for CHKP’s remote access virtual private network solutions.

Nonetheless, weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues led enterprises to postpone their large IT spending plans. This might have hurt Check Point’s top line in the first quarter. Also, the firm’s elevated investments in sales and marketing efforts might have clipped margins during the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Check Point this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

CHKP has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

