Check Point (CHKP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.9%.

For the first quarter, Check Point projects revenues between $517 million and $547 million ($532 million at the midpoint). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $534.7 billion, suggesting a 5.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Additionally, CHKP forecasts adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.48-$1.58 ($1.53 at the midpoint). The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.54 per share, flat when compared with the year-ago quarter.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Quote

Factors to Note Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Check Point’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from increased security subscriptions due to the solid demand for its CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions.

Additionally, the pandemic-induced work-and-learn-from-home wave has urged the greater need for network security. This trend is anticipated to have fueled demand for Check Point’s products during the quarter under review.

Moreover, the increased demand for network security gateways to support higher capacities amid the work-from-home wave is expected to have spurred demand for CHKP’s remote access VPN solutions.

However, continued industry-wide component supply constraints might have impacted the company’s ability to meet demand for its products and solutions, thereby hurting Check Point’s overall sales during the first quarter. Moreover, the firm’s elevated investments in sales and marketing efforts might have clipped margins during the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Check Point this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Though Check Point currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, it has an Earnings ESP of -1.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Apple AAPL, Qualcomm QCOM and Fortive FTV have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Apple is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 28. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% at present. Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while meeting the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 20.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%. AAPL’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 5.4% year over year to $94.4 billion.

Qualcomm carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.15%. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 27. Qualcomm’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.91 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 53.2%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $10.58 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 33.3%.

Fortive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.30%. The company is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28. Fortive’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortive’s first-quarter earnings stands at 68 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. FTV is estimated to report revenues of $1.35 billion, which suggests growth of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.