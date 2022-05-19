Check Point (CHKP) Releases Harmony Mobile Version 4.0

Check Point Software CHKP recently announced the launch of a new version of the market-leading Mobile Threat Defense solution — Check Point Harmony Mobile. With this release, the company ensures the prevention of file-based cyberattacks on organizations by blocking the download of malicious files on mobile devices.

Check Point’s Harmony Mobile offers complete protection to corporate data across all mobile attack surfaces and across all attack vectors, which include apps, networks and operating systems. It is designed to reduce admins’ overhead and increase user adoption, and fits into any existing mobile environment. The new update not only scans files but also blocks malicious file types such as executables, Microsoft Office files and PDFs.

With the Harmony Mobile Release 4.0 version, Check Point intends to enhance complete mobile security by offering additional security capabilities like operating system vulnerability assessment, advanced mitigation capabilities on Samsung devices and easy-to-manage Hypertext Transfer Protocols (“HTTPs”) inspection. Its new File Protection feature leverages the company’s Threat Cloud to scan downloaded files and block malicious contents.

The new release is currently available for both new and existing customers.

Notably, in first-quarter 2022, Check Point's subscription revenues jumped 14% to $201.6 million, driven by double-digit revenue growth in CloudGuard and Harmony solutions. The company intends to accelerate its future revenues through these subscription-based solutions and services.

