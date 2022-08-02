Check Point (CHKP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

The IT security solutions provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The bottom line increased 2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.61 per share.

Check Point’s quarterly revenues climbed 9% year over year to $571 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $560.1 million. This upside was driven by double-digit growth in product and subscription revenues.

Quarterly Details

Subscription revenues were $209.9 million, advancing 14% year over year on double-digit revenues in Quantum and CloudGuard solutions and a 50% growth in Harmony, the cybersecurity firm’s cloud email security platform.

Products and licenses revenues increased 12% year over year to $133.2 million. Products, which are currently in the process of transitioning to cloud solutions, have been included in the subscription line.

Total revenues from product and security subscriptions were $343.1 million, up 13.3% year over year.

Software updates and maintenance revenues increased to $228 million from $223.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2022, deferred revenues were $1.67 billion, up 13% year over year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $249 million, down from $257 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 500 basis points to 44%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Check Point exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $3.68 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $3.80 billion.

The company generated cash worth $212 million from operational activities during the second quarter.

It repurchased 2.6 million shares for about $325 million during the reported quarter.

Outlook

For third-quarter 2022, CHKP expects revenues between $555 million and $585 million. It projects non-GAAP earnings to be in the $1.60-$1.72 per share band.

