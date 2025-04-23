Check Point (CHKP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported $637.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.21 for the same period compares to $2.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $636.42 million, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Calculated Billings : $553 million versus $550.31 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $553 million versus $550.31 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions : $404.70 million versus $396.29 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $404.70 million versus $396.29 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenues- Software updates and maintenance : $233.10 million compared to the $238.95 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $233.10 million compared to the $238.95 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Revenues- Products and licenses : $114.10 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $104.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

: $114.10 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $104.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%. Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $290.60 million versus $292.02 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

Shares of Check Point have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

