Check Point (CHKP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Expectations

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP reported first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both the bottom and top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



The IT security solutions provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01. The bottom line increased 13% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.8 per share.



Check Point’s quarterly revenues increased 6% year over year to $598.8 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $595 million. The upside was driven by double-digit growth in security subscription revenues.

Quarterly Details

Security subscription revenues were $263 million, which increased 15% year over year, driven by the adoption of cloud solutions and strong demand for the Harmony product family. Our model estimate for security subscription revenues was pegged at $263.4 million, up 15.1%.



Products and licenses revenues decreased 7.13% year over year to $100.3 million. Our model estimate for products and licenses revenues was pegged at $101.3 million, which decreased 6.2% year over year. Products that are currently in the process of transitioning to cloud solutions have been included in the subscription line.



Total revenues from product and security subscriptions were $598.8 million, up 5.8% year over year.



Software updates and maintenance revenues increased to $235.1 million from $230 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Our model estimate for software updates and maintenance revenues was pegged at $233.5 million.



As of Mar 31, 2024, deferred revenues were $1.83 billion, up 2% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $284 million, up from $264 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 42%, which remained unchanged year over year.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Check Point exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $3 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $2.96 billion.



The company generated cash worth $361 million from operational activities during the first quarter of 2024.



It repurchased approximately two million shares for about $325 million during the reported quarter.

