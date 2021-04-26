Check Point (CHKP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP reported first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.54 beat the consensus mark of $1.49. The figure also climbed 9% year over year.



Revenues for the reported quarter came in at $508 million, up 4% year on year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $502 million. Double-digit growth in CloudGuard contributed to the upside.

Quarter Details



Subscription revenues came in at $177.4 million, increasing 11.7% year over year on solid demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions.



However, revenues of $161 million from products and licenses edged down 1%. Products are currently in the process of transitioning to cloud solutions, which are included in the subscription line.



Total revenues from product and security subscriptions came in at $286.7 million, up 6.58% year on year.



Software update and maintenance revenues increased to $220.9 million from $217.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



As of Mar 31, 2021, deferred revenues were $1.08 billion, down 2.7% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income for the reported quarter came in at $246 million, up 6.5% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 100 bps to 49%.



Balance Sheet & Other Financial Details



Check Point exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $4.1 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $4 billion.



The company generated cash worth $374.5 million from operational activities during the first quarter.



It repurchased 2.7 million shares for about $325 million during the March-end quarter.



