Check Point (CHKP) Enhances Email Security With New Features

Check Point CHKP recently introduced new features for its Harmony Email & Collaboration service. These include patented unified quarantine, DMARC monitoring, archiving and Smart Banners.



The company has been continuously updating Harmony Email & Collaboration since 2023, with more than 75 new features to strengthen email security against cyber threats. These new additions offer advanced protection on a single interface.



Despite the advancements in cybersecurity, email remains the main target for cyber-attacks like phishing, malware and business email scams. According to CISA, within just 10 minutes of getting a malicious email, 84% of employees fell for it, either replying with sensitive information or clicking on dangerous links or attachments. Phishing attacks are getting smarter with artificial intelligence (AI), making it crucial for organizations to prioritize email security.



CHKP's Harmony Email & Collaboration, part of the Infinity Platform, offers key features. The unified quarantine feature simplifies email management, DMARC monitoring protects brand reputation by preventing impersonation attacks, and Smart Banners educate users on cybersecurity within emails, promoting compliance and reporting of suspicious emails.

CHKP’s Recent Advancements to Aid Top-Line Growth

Check Point has been investing in updating its offerings regularly. It recently introduced the Harmony Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to protect against threats targeting SaaS platforms. This solution is designed to greatly enhance SaaS security by seamlessly integrating with existing systems and stopping threats in real-time.



Harmony SaaS is specifically crafted to defend against common SaaS threats like stealing data or taking over user accounts. Unlike traditional methods, the solution can be installed quickly and reduces the attack surface and automatically prevents threats as they appear.



Check Point recently teamed up with Microsoft MSFT to enhance its Infinity AI Copilot using the latter’s Azure OpenAI service. This collaboration represents a big step forward in applying AI to cybersecurity.



In today's digital world, businesses shifting to cloud setups face more cyber threats. This makes organizations vulnerable to advanced cyberattacks, often without the necessary resources to fight back effectively. Check Point's Infinity AI Copilot tackles these challenges by using AI to automate various security tasks, making life easier for security teams and improving protection against sophisticated attacks.



These recent initiatives are expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.56 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $9.04 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.36%.



Shares of CHKP have gained 10.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's growth of 6.8% due to tough competition from Fortinet FTNT and Palo Alto Networks PANW in the cybersecurity market.



Fortinet, based in Sunnyvale, is well-known globally for its network cloud security platform. FTNT recently unveiled the newest version of its operating system, FortiOS, along with other significant improvements to its cybersecurity platform, the Fortinet Security Fabric. FortiOS 7.6 helps customers minimize risks, simplify their systems and improve user experience throughout their entire network.



Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company based in Santa Clara, CA, is well-known for its advanced firewalls and cloud security solutions. It also has a threat research team called Unit 42. The company recently announced a major development in how security operations centers (SOC) protect the cloud. The new advancements as part of Cortex XSIAM® for Cloud strengthen PANW’s Cortex XSIAM platform to provide cloud detection and response capabilities directly, all in one solution. This makes Cortex XSIAM the first SOC platform designed specifically for the cloud.



Check Point, a prominent figure in the cybersecurity space, prioritizes providing extensive safeguarding for its clientele. With a wide array of services, it aligns with the market's shifting inclination toward comprehensive solutions, positioning itself favorably for the times ahead. This strategic approach aids the company in fending off competition.

