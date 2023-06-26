Check Point (CHKP) & Canada's TELUS Team Up for CSPM Service

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP recently announced that it has collaborated with TELUS, a Canada-based communications technology company, to launch the TELUS Cloud Security Posture Management (“CSPM”) service in Canada.

The management solution is integrated with Check Point’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered threat prevention and high-fidelity posture management technology. It will aid organizations in Canada to easily monitor cloud security posture in real-time and detect, remediate and report on vulnerabilities.

Currently available for Canadian firms, TELUS CSPM will enable organizations to get access to detailed security posture reports. This will help organizations manage and maintain regulatory compliance standards, including PCI DSS HIPAA, CIS benchmarks and NIST CSF/800-53.

Check Point’s sustained focus on launching products with enhanced capabilities that adhere to continuously evolving cyber threats is driving the demand for its product and services. In May, the company announced the general availability of its industry-leading Next-Generation Cloud Firewall natively integrated with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN to provide customers with top-notch security. In the same month, the company expanded its Harmony Endpoint protection solution with the incorporation of vulnerability and automated patch management capabilities.

In March, the company launched Infinity Global Services. The service encompasses the company’s all security solutions that empower organizations of all sizes to fortify their systems, from cloud to network to endpoint. In February, Check Point introduced Check Point Infinity Spark, a threat prevention solution for small and medium-sized businesses that deliver industry-leading AI security and integrated connectivity.

Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, which is aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Check Point’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $588.2 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Check Point currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CHKP have gained 1.8% over the past year.

