Check Point Board Authorizes Expansion Of Share Repurchase - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) announced that its board has authorized a $2.0 billion expansion of the on-going share repurchase program. The share repurchases are expected to be funded from available working capital. The updated plan extends the existing repurchase authorization from February 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the company had approximately 111 million ordinary shares outstanding. Since the beginning of the share repurchase program, Check Point has repurchased approximately 218 million shares for a total purchase price of approximately $15 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.