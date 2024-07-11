News & Insights

Check Point Board Authorizes Expansion Of Share Repurchase - Quick Facts

July 11, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) announced that its board has authorized a $2.0 billion expansion of the on-going share repurchase program. The share repurchases are expected to be funded from available working capital. The updated plan extends the existing repurchase authorization from February 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the company had approximately 111 million ordinary shares outstanding. Since the beginning of the share repurchase program, Check Point has repurchased approximately 218 million shares for a total purchase price of approximately $15 billion.

