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Check Point Board Authorizes Additional $2 Bln Share Buyback

May 11, 2026 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), a provider of cyber security solutions, on Monday said its board has approved a $2 billion expansion of its ongoing share repurchase program.

The new plan extends the company's existing buyback authorization approved in July 2024, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Since the launch of its repurchase program, the company has bought back around 230 million shares for approximately $17.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Check Point had about 104 million shares outstanding.

The company's shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $114.93 on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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