Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zscaler

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $284,118 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $374,409.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $175.0 for Zscaler over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zscaler's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zscaler's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $175.0, over the past month.

Zscaler 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $25.3 $24.85 $25.3 $145.00 $103.7K 2 41 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.2 $11.1 $11.2 $160.00 $82.8K 303 98 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $42.6 $40.45 $40.9 $175.00 $81.8K 13 40 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.45 $10.1 $10.33 $160.00 $71.2K 675 305 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.25 $11.2 $11.25 $160.00 $70.8K 303 285

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zscaler, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Zscaler With a trading volume of 1,033,020, the price of ZS is up by 1.86%, reaching $159.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $197. An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $195. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Zscaler with a target price of $190. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $180. An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

